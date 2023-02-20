Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 391,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $21,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in TELUS by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

TELUS Stock Up 1.6 %

TELUS Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.