Aviva PLC Has $23.25 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,826 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $23,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $123.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $144.11. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Stories

