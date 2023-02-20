BitDAO (BIT) Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00002558 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $16.99 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitDAO has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ?BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

