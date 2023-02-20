Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $395.20 million and $20.41 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002073 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00425059 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,987.74 or 0.28156648 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.
Ravencoin Coin Profile
Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,232,853,945 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,804,605 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin
