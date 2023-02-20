Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $21,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 39,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 73,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $127.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.74. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

