Liquity USD (LUSD) Market Cap Hits $228.96 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. Liquity USD has a market cap of $228.96 million and $1.48 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 228,856,797 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

