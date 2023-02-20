Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,521 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $23,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.9 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $75.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.91%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

