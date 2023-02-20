SKALE Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $258.89 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $258.89 million and approximately $36.01 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00425059 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,987.74 or 0.28156648 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network was first traded on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,178,186,004 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

