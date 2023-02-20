Aviva PLC Buys 125,759 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,759 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Hasbro worth $22,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $59.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

