Aviva PLC Purchases 35,666 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 35,666 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $21,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enbridge by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after buying an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after buying an additional 4,276,415 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $128,054,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.7 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of ENB stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 259.41%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

