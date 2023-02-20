Starname Price Hits $0.0051 on Exchanges (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Starname coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Starname has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $491,169.90 and $547.33 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00425059 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,987.74 or 0.28156648 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars.

