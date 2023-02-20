Aviva PLC Sells 800 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $24,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

