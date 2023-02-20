Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes $126,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $79.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average is $84.16. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Datadog

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.14.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 19,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 617,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,484,561.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,878.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

