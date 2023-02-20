Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $157,000 in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Masimo by 123.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Trading Down 0.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $164.75 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $176.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. BTIG Research raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.