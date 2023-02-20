Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $24,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. FMR LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in International Business Machines by 35.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after buying an additional 1,206,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 264.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after buying an additional 1,182,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $135.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.87.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

