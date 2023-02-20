Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New $167,000 Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 361,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,664,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLOK stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

NLOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

