Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 88,795 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 5.3% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $124.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.98.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

