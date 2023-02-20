Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 720.6% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 938.4% during the third quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 70,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 63,370 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $495.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $582.24.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

