Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 580,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,966 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 59.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:C opened at $51.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

