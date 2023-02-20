Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes $147,000 Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 267,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 186.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 325,800 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dryden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 801,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,870 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 60.9% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCRDW opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

