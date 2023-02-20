Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,513 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 24,863 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,848,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $454,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,521 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 165.5% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 26,816 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $104.12 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.