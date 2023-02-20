Cipher Capital LP Sells 3,333 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 689,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 323,721 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 106,690 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 4.1 %

HCC stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $344.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.