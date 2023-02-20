Cipher Capital LP Invests $321,000 in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,827,000 after purchasing an additional 113,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,097,000 after purchasing an additional 625,091 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,308,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,682 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Shares of MNTV opened at $7.26 on Monday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

