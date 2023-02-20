Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Stock Performance
Altria Group stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
