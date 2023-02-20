Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 64.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 514.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,194.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $212.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

