Cipher Capital LP Invests $262,000 in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 10.9 %

MD opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

MD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

