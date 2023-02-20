5,308 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $248,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,374.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after acquiring an additional 445,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 468.4% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 521,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 429,708 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,083 shares of company stock worth $4,760,165. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

