BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 865 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TDY opened at $438.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,294.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.