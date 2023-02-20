Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 30.8% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.12%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.