Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $300,998,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 599.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after buying an additional 7,464,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $169,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTRA opened at $23.40 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

