UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in UDR by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in UDR by 68.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in UDR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. UDR’s payout ratio is 608.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.