Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,694 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,358,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 862,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,354,000 after acquiring an additional 715,946 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 688,676 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,388,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LVS opened at $56.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $60.34.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

