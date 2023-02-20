Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 17,974 Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nomad Foods by 131.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 436,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 247,895 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,502,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 472,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 61,143 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,831,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

