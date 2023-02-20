BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,994 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In related news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,276,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,225,000 shares in the company, valued at $980,122,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,679,619.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,969.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,225,000 shares in the company, valued at $980,122,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,302 shares of company stock worth $13,434,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $37.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPRX. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

