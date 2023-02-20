Cipher Capital LP Buys 35,616 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 311.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,616 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 8.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 12.7% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $7.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $887.58 million, a PE ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.35. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $826.90 million during the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

