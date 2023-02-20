Cipher Capital LP Makes New $312,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $48.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $63.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

