Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP decreased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $1,194,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 668.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 85,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 74,692 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 73.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $47.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $50.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

