Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,939 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Expedia Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $108.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $211.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

