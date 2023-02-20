Cipher Capital LP Cuts Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $2,170,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,765 shares of company stock worth $4,623,971. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

