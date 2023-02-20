Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of THC stock opened at $61.36 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare



Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

