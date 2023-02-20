Cipher Capital LP Has $257,000 Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in YETI were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in YETI by 3,654.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in YETI by 71.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in YETI by 165.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in YETI by 87.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

YETI stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

