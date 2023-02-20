Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 307.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSE:OMI opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

