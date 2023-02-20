Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 17,583 Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter worth $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arconic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 6.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARNC opened at $24.12 on Monday. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arconic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arconic from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Arconic Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.