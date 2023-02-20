Cipher Capital LP Buys New Shares in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after purchasing an additional 692,493 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 82,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 58,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 3,585 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $49,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 3,585 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $49,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

