Cipher Capital LP Invests $318,000 in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,268 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Summit Materials by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 170,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Summit Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,610,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,429,000 after purchasing an additional 101,559 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Summit Materials by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period.

Shares of SUM opened at $30.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $35.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

