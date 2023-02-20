BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Match Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 38.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTCH. KeyCorp raised their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $43.63 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $114.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

