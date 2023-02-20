Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PARA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

