Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,867 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amcor by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,259,000 after purchasing an additional 554,918 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amcor by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after acquiring an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amcor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMCR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

Amcor Stock Performance

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

