Beldex Price Hits $0.0387 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $155.74 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.51 or 0.06885354 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00084131 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00029370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00058096 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00029145 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

