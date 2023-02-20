MinePlex Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges. MinePlex has a total market cap of $56.79 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.60 or 0.00424175 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,994.89 or 0.28098152 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,316,226 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.